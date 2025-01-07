Around 200 cases believed to be part of hospital medical negligence probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police force investigating allegations of medical negligence at a hospital trust is believed to be looking at around 200 cases.

Sussex Police are investigating cases of patient deaths and serious injury at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton between 2015 to 2021, relating to neurosurgery and general surgery.

Claims of medical negligence were made by two consultant surgeons who lost their jobs after blowing the whistle about patient safety, The Guardian previously reported.

Police began assessing allegations in 2023 and are currently not providing details around the case numbers during the ongoing probe.

According to the BBC, the force started looking at an initial 105 cases.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said individual cases have started to be reviewed by specialist consultant surgeons, who are independent of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Brighton hospital.

“The medical experts will report on their findings and their evaluation will be considered alongside information obtained from our police inquiries to determine whether cases will be taken forward in the investigation, and if so which ones,” the spokeswoman said.

“Those that do not currently meet a criminal threshold will be withdrawn, and this will be communicated to patients and families directly by the investigation team.”

They added the process is likely to “take some time to complete” because of the complex nature of the inquiries.

Anyone with information or concerns is urged to contact Sussex Police quoting Operation Bramber.