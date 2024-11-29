Police decision to ram escaped cow ‘lawful and necessary to prevent harm’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A police driver who rammed an escaped cow in a patrol car will return to frontline duties after an investigation found the tactic was “both lawful and necessary”.

Surrey Police was heavily criticised after footage was posted online of a 10-month-old calf being rammed by a police car after midnight on June 15 following reports of an animal on the loose in Staines-upon-Thames.

On Friday, the force said the incident had been thoroughly investigated as both a criminal and internal misconduct matter and had now concluded.

The investigation was led by the professional standards department and overseen by a senior investigating officer (SIO).

The force said the investigation reviewed over 250 pieces of video footage, 75 witness statements and obtained the expert opinions of animal welfare specialists to determine if the actions of those involved amounted to the offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

“The SIO has now completed their investigation and determined that while footage of the incident was distressing in nature, those involved in the incident acted within their duties, and the tactics adopted were both lawful and necessary to prevent harm to the public and property,” the force said.

“As such, no further action will be taken in either the criminal investigation, or the internal misconduct matter.”

We have reviewed the recommendations made by the SIO and experts in this area, and will be working to address these promptly, sharing any best practice with forces across the UK Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp

Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said the force appreciated the strength of feeling in relation to the incident, adding: “After investigating for five months, the SIO found that while there is necessary organisational learning in relation to how we handle loose livestock, no criminal offences were made out and therefore no further action should be taken against those who were involved.

“This determination was supported by the head of professional standards for Surrey Police who subsequently reviewed whether there was any potential misconduct.

“They determined a need for individual learning, but that no further action is taken in relation to misconduct. The driver of the vehicle will return to frontline duties in due course.”

Mr Kemp said the incident had highlighted several issues in relation to how the police responded to a loose-livestock incident and said they wanted to do what they could to reduce the possibility of an event such as this happening again.

“We have reviewed the recommendations made by the SIO and experts in this area, and will be working to address these promptly, sharing any best practice with forces across the UK,” he said.

Police said the cow, Beau Lucy, was well and remained at the farm with her herd.