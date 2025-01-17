Man arrested after woman dies and two-year-old girl seriously injured
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child has been taken to hospital.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a woman in her 20s died and a two-year-old girl was seriously injured in Surrey.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child has been taken to hospital where she remains, Surrey Police said.
Officers attended a property in Woodthorpe Road in Ashford at 1.15pm on Thursday following a report of concern for safety.
The victims and the man arrested, who is in his 30s, were known to each other, and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the community, the force said.
Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Kimball Edey, of Surrey Police, said: “This investigation is in its early stages and a team of specialist officers are working around the clock to gather as much information as possible.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims at this unbelievably difficult time.”