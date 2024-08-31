Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three children and man found dead in Surrey house

Police discovered their bodies in a property in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames, at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 31 August 2024 16:29
Police in Bremer Road, Staines (Ted Hennessey/PA)
Police in Bremer Road, Staines (Ted Hennessey/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Three children and a man have been found dead in a house in Surrey.

Police discovered their bodies in a property in Bremer Road, Staines-Upon-Thames, at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths, though Surrey Police believes it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

Their next of kin are aware and will be supported by specialist officers.

The force has also completed a mandatory referral to police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact with those involved.

Bremer Road is currently closed.

Chief Inspector Lucy Sanders said: “This is a tragic loss of life in our community and we are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

“There is currently a significant police presence at the location, and in the surrounding area, and we would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding whilst we conduct our investigation.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have been notified by Surrey Police about the tragic incident in Spelthorne today.

“We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in