Pregnant Charlotte Crosby’s home targeted by masked men with machete – fiance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Masked thieves carrying a machete have attempted to rob the home of former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, her fiance has said.

Jake Ankers, who appeared with the reality star on BBC Three reality show Charlotte In Sunderland, said on social media that a group of men entered their home while they were in the house.

The businessman said the thieves “tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete”.

Very lucky and counting our blessings tonight Jake Ankers

He said one of the four men “had a red balaclava on” and was carrying the weapon at the top of the stairs.

Ankers said Crosby, 34, a winner of Celebrity Big Brother, and their two-year-old daughter Alba Jean are “safe” after he chased the group from the home.

Durham Constabulary were alerted at 7pm on Thursday to reports of an aggravated burglary in Houghton-le-Spring, a town in the Sunderland area.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended the area however the suspects left the scene before their arrival.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and no items are believed to have been taken.”

She added that an investigation is under way and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

After deleting his original post, in which he shared details of the attempted burglary, Ankers wrote on Instagram saying: “Thank you everyone for all the messages me and the girls are safe.

“Very lucky and counting our blessings tonight.”

Crosby has also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and fronted MTV shows Just Tattoo Of Us and The Charlotte Show.

She and Ankers got engaged in October 2023 after she gave birth to their first child in 2022.