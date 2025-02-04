Student killed in car crash ‘always had a smile on her face’, family say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a student who died after a car crashed into a building have said “her happiness, enthusiasm and kindness… will be missed by everyone”.

Eva Darold-Tchikaya, 21, was in a car with three friends – Anthony Junior Hibbert, 24, Daljang “DJ” Wol, 22, and Makyle Bayley, 22 – when it hit a building in Magdalen Street, Colchester, shortly before 4.40am on Saturday, police said.

All four University of Essex students died at the scene.

In a statement released by Essex Police on Tuesday, Ms Darold-Tchikaya’s family said: “Eva was a dearly loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

As Eva’s parents and family our pain has no word Eva Darold-Tchikaya

“Her happiness, enthusiasm, kindness, positive energy, with always a smile on her face, will be missed by everyone who knew her, family and friends.

“She was passionate about dance, was a talented performer in R&B and street dance, attending many classes in London. She enjoyed cooking too.

“As Eva’s parents and family our pain has no words. We request to be left alone and allowed to grieve during this tragic time.”

Mr Wol’s family paid tribute to his “contagious smile”, and Mr Hibbert’s family said the 24-year-old, known as TJ, was “loved by all”.

Mr Bayley’s family said he was “an extraordinary young man, full of life and promise”.

Essex Police said specialist officers are supporting the families.

The force said it is not thought any other vehicles were involved.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and ask anyone who saw a black Ford Focus being driven along Magdalen Street or in the vicinity at the time, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or any information, to contact them quoting incident 179 of February 1.