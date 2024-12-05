Woman charged as 42-year-old man dies after being seriously injured by dog
Officers were called to Shirley Road in Stratford, east London, at 4.53am on Wednesday, following reports the man had been seriously wounded.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man has died after being fatally injured by a dog in east London on Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called to Shirley Road in Stratford at 4.53am on Wednesday, following reports the man had been seriously wounded, Scotland Yard said.
The man, 42, was taken to hospital, where he later died. His family has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Leanne McDonnell, 32, of Shirley Road, Stratford, has been charged with with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
She is also charged with failing in the duty, as a person responsible for an animal, to ensure its welfare and with having custody of a fighting dog.
McDonnell was also charged with three counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing no injury, in relation to a separate incident on November 18.
She has been remanded in custody and is due appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.
The dog that was involved in the incidents has been seized by police.