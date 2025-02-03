NI Executive has delivered ‘huge advances’ since Stormont was restored

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Northern Ireland Executive has delivered “huge advances” for people in the region since it was restored, but there is still “much more to do”, its leaders have said.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly deflected criticism over a lack of delivery from the devolved powersharing institutions, insisting that ministers are working collectively to improve public services.

Devolved government was restored at Stormont a year ago after a two-year suspension when the DUP collapsed the institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The return of Stormont saw Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill become Northern Ireland’s first nationalist First Minister, while the DUP’s Ms Little-Pengelly took up the role of deputy First Minster.

Ms O’Neill told the PA news agency that in the last 12 months, the Executive had delivered “significant outcomes for workers, families and communities”.

I think we have something to say in terms of what we have tried to do to make a difference to peoples' lives Michelle O'Neill

She added: “I think that we have built very strong foundations on which to continue to build upon

“I think that when we reflect on the first year, what has been achieved in a four-party coalition, it has very much been a collective effort, I think it has been all shoulders to the wheel, it has been all ministers trying to deliver.

“If you look at some of the huge delivery points, particularly in relation to public sector pay being settled basically on day one, we have made huge advances in terms of growing our economy, ensuring prosperity is felt.

“We have made huge advances in the area of childcare, the A5, infrastructure development.

“I think we have something to say in terms of what we have tried to do to make a difference to people’s lives.”

The First Minister added: “But that is not to be complacent.

“We know that there is much more to do and I look forward to the remainder of this mandate, this next two years, to continue to build upon what we have been able to achieve for people in this first year.”

All of these are big, big issues. We always knew that we were not going to get all of those resolved in the first year Emma Little Pengelly

Ms Little-Pengelly said there was a recognition that many challenges lie ahead.

She said: “I think that the Executive recognises that while work has been done, there is much more to be done and the big issues, such as tackling health waiting lists, in terms of driving forward even more advancement on the delivery of an affordable childcare strategy, dealing with issues such as NI Water, infrastructure.

“All of these are big, big issues. We always knew that we were not going to get all of those resolved in the first year.

“But there have been many, many issues where we have progressed.

“We recognise that much more needs to be done and that is why we will have that very clear focus on delivery moving forward as well.”

I am here because I believe in these institutions, I believe in making politics work Michelle O'Neill

The devolved political institutions in Northern Ireland have collapsed on a number of occasions since they were first established following the Good Friday Agreement, but Ms O’Neill said she was “going nowhere” when asked about the stability of the Executive.

She said: “I am here because I believe in these institutions, I believe in making politics work.

“I believe in making sure the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are all up and running.

“I am going nowhere. I intend to lead from the front, to work with Emma, to work with Executive colleagues.

“It is not easy, it is challenging at the best of days but everybody is here because they want to do their best for the public.”

Ms Little-Pengelly added: “The best way to create stability for this place is by ensuring we work with consensus.

“That doesn’t mean dismissing or demeaning serious concerns, it means tackling those issues before they become a threat.

“I have got a determination to deliver, and that includes on the stability of this place.”