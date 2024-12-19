Stormont ministers agree to put draft budget out for public consultation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stormont ministers have agreed to send a draft budget for the next financial year out for public consultation.

Ministers were unanimous in green-lighting the public feedback exercise as they met on Thursday to discuss the budget document prepared by Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald.

However, Ulster Unionist Health Minister Mike Nesbitt expressed concern that the paper as it stands does not place sufficient emphasis on tackling Northern Ireland’s spiralling waiting lists.

The health and education sectors will receive the majority of the funding available, with the departments being allocated £8.4 billion and £3.2 billion respectively.

Much, much more to be done. But despite the challenging circumstances, we have agreed this draft budget today Michelle O'Neill

The budget has been drafted amid a challenging economic backdrop for the devolved administration in Belfast.

While the Executive received more from the UK Government’s autumn budget than it had been expecting, ministers are still facing a potential overspend of £180 million in the current financial year.

Ministers have been warned that failure to balance the overall Stormont budget for 2024/25 will see the Westminster Government withdraw a previous offer to write off almost £600 million of debt owed to the Treasury.

The Treasury offer, made by the last government, to set aside the £559 million was conditional on the Executive delivering a balanced budget this financial year.

The 2025/26 budget will see all departments receiving an uplift in day-to-day funding compared with their starting point in 2024/25.

The full allocations see:

– The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs being allocated £596 million in day-to-day resource spending and £120 million in capital.

– The Department for Communities allocated £930 million in resource spending and £318 in capital.

– The Department for the Economy £799 million in resource and £207 million capital.

The Department of Education £3.2 billion in resource and £381 million capital.

– The Department of Finance £237 million in resource and £33 million capital.

– The Department of Health £8.4 billion resource and £391 million in capital.

– The Department for Infrastructure £633 million resource and £933 million capital.

– The Department of Justice £1.4 billion resource and £100 million capital.

– The Executive Office £239 million resource and £14 million capital.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the budget reflected the Executive’s priorities as outlined in its Programme for Government.

“Whilst the Executive received additional funding from the autumn budget, we still face a really incredibly challenging financial environment with bids from departments always far outweighing the funding that’s available,” she told reporters in Stormont Castle.

“But this draft budget itself reflects our Programme for Government commitments in doing what matters most and tackling the issues facing workers, families and communities here.

“Reflecting the priority that we place on health and the wellbeing of our people, it provides £8.4 billion for health and social care.

“To give our children and young people the best start in life, we’re providing £3.2 billion for education and providing funding to deliver more affordable childcare.”

We want to deliver a budget which reflects the issues that matter most. But to do this we do need to hear from people, and that's why this 12-week consultation will be very important Michelle O'Neill

The First Minister said the budget had also placed a focus on providing funding to tackle violence against women and girls; to deliver more affordable housing; to invest in skills to create jobs; and to grow a sustainable economy.

“So, this is an executive determined to deliver, determined to continue to work together, determined to build upon the progress that we’ve made over the course of the last 10 to 11 months,” she said.

“Much, much more to be done. But despite the challenging circumstances, we have agreed this draft budget today.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said the budget proposed ringfencing £50 million to enable the Executive to roll out further support around the provision of affordable childcare.

She said farmers were also a priority, with significant investment planned in the areas of agriculture, the environment, fisheries and rural development.

Ms Little Pengelly said the budget would also deliver investment in wastewater infrastructure, to help to increase the supply of social, affordable and sustainable housing.

“The draft budget also provides capital investment in our hospitals, schools estate, roads and transport network,” she said.

The deputy First Minister added: “The fiscal environment still remains challenging, but we are determined to do what we can do.

“That does require difficult decisions and prioritisation, but I do believe that we are making a significant difference already, and we are already delivering against a range of the key priorities in the Executive.

“We want to deliver a budget which reflects the issues that matter most. But to do this we do need to hear from people, and that’s why this 12-week consultation will be very important.

“I would encourage everyone to have their say and take part in the consultation process.”

We would, of course, like to be able to meet all bids from departments in full, but the reality of our funding envelope means that is simply not possible Caoimhe Archibald

Finance Minister Ms Archibald said she was really pleased the Executive had unanimously agreed to send the draft budget for consultation.

“We would, of course, like to be able to meet all bids from departments in full, but the reality of our funding envelope means that is simply not possible,” she said.

“Collectively, as an executive, we have worked together to allocate resources to where they are needed most, and in line with the Executive’s priorities.

“I hope that this can be our last one-year budget, and instead that we will move to multi-year budgets going forward and allow for more long-term thinking and plans by all ministers.

“This draft budget delivers and prioritises additional investment in our public services to improve the lives of workers, families and communities.”

While agreeing to support the draft budget, Health Minister Mr Nesbitt queried why waiting lists had not been earmarked as a spending priority within the document.

Northern Ireland currently has the longest treatment waiting lists in the UK. Other Executive objectives, such as delivering the redevelopment of the Casement Park stadium in west Belfast have been given earmarked status.

Mr Nesbitt said: “Everybody’s got a challenge, and I’m accepting that challenge, but what I am objecting to is a disconnect between what’s in the budget and what’s in the Programme for Government, because the Programme for Government says waiting lists are one of the nine priorities, and yet there isn’t a single mention of waiting lists in the draft budget, and therefore not a single penny to address that priority.”

Commenting on the Executive’s move on the budget consultation, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said government is about making choices with funding available – and looking at income generation.

“The funding that we have given for next year is the largest settlement for Northern Ireland in real terms since devolution occurred, and that is a very significant sum of money and it is for the Executive to determine priorities,” he told media in Belfast.

“All governments – Northern Ireland, the UK Government – have to deal with what they’ve got coming in, what they can raise and there are decisions that the Executive could take about income generation.

“Of course, because Northern Ireland has greater needs the funding is at 124% of the funding that is available in England. So a lot of money is going in and the 124% is what the Fiscal Council recommended as the right figure to meet the additional needs of Northern Ireland, which all of us understand.

“But government is about making choices and determining priorities and I am wholly confident that that is what the Northern Ireland Executive is going to do.”