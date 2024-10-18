Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Scotland is set to be battered by winds of up to 80mph as the first named storm of the season strikes.

Storm Ashley was named by Met Eireann, and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3am Sunday until noon on Monday.

The Met Office warning covers all of Scotland and predicted winds of up to 80mph in western regions, as well as areas of north-west England, Carlisle and Bangor, in Wales, as well as Northern Ireland.

The agency warned of a “small chance” of danger to life from flying debris and large waves on the coast, and that some roads and bridges could close, with the possibility of cancellations to trains and flights.

The Met Office also warned of a “slight chance” of damage to buildings, including tiles blown from roofs, and of power cuts including mobile phone coverage.

A statement said: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and North West Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially a period of strong south to south-easterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn south-westerly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80 mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65 mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”