Two people arrested on suspicion of child murder

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby boy in Stoke-on-Trent.

West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted officers on August 27 at 9.09am to reports of the death of a baby at a property in Sherwin Road, Burslem, Staffordshire Police said.

The force said a woman, 26, and a man, 25, both from Stoke-on-Trent, were originally arrested on suspicion of causing/allowing the death of a child and released on conditional bail as investigations continued.

The pair were further arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

Speculation on social media would be extremely unhelpful Detective Inspector Gina Pope

They are being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Gina Pope, of the major investigations department, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a distressing incident which will have shocked the local community.

“We are working to establish the circumstances around the baby’s death.

“Speculation on social media would be extremely unhelpful and will cause unnecessary distress to those affected by this incident at this already very difficult time.”

The baby’s family are being supported by specialist officers.