Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two people arrested on suspicion of child murder

A woman and man, both of Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested by officers investigating the death of a baby in Burslem, Staffordshire Police said.

Helen William
Tuesday 17 September 2024 12:40
Two people are being questioned by detectives after a baby died in Stoke-on-Trent (PA)
Two people are being questioned by detectives after a baby died in Stoke-on-Trent (PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby boy in Stoke-on-Trent.

West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted officers on August 27 at 9.09am to reports of the death of a baby at a property in Sherwin Road, Burslem, Staffordshire Police said.

The force said a woman, 26, and a man, 25, both from Stoke-on-Trent, were originally arrested on suspicion of causing/allowing the death of a child and released on conditional bail as investigations continued.

The pair were further arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

Speculation on social media would be extremely unhelpful

Detective Inspector Gina Pope

They are being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Gina Pope, of the major investigations department, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a distressing incident which will have shocked the local community.

“We are working to establish the circumstances around the baby’s death.

“Speculation on social media would be extremely unhelpful and will cause unnecessary distress to those affected by this incident at this already very difficult time.”

The baby’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in