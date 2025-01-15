No plans in pipeline for trainee gas engineer to stop work after £7.5m Lotto win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young apprentice who scooped millions on the National Lottery was back working on blocked drains the next day.

James Clarkson, 20, a trainee gas engineer from Carlisle, Cumbria, hit the £7,533,329 jackpot by picking the winning numbers for the first lottery draw of the new year on January 4.

But it was back to reality the next day, out in the works van alongside his father Stephen, carrying out property maintenance.

I need to have a purpose in life, plus dad wouldn’t let me not work anyway James Clarkson

Mr Clarkson said: “I was out in the cold fixing blocked drains the day after I found out I had won.

“It was a bit grim but that’s reality.

“I’m not going to stop working, I’m too young. I want to qualify as a heating engineer and then go from there.

“I need to have a purpose in life, plus dad wouldn’t let me not work anyway. He says there are plenty of millionaires out there that still work and you need a reason to get up each day.

“I know people might think I’m mad to still work but I want to and, of course, there’ll be some nice holidays in between.”

Mr Clarkson has already booked an all-inclusive luxury break to Cape Verde and has treated himself to a few designer items, including a Gucci bag for his girlfriend and two new jackets for himself.

He is not a fan of shopping but does plan to buy a new car, possibly an Audi, which will make a change from his work van.

He added: “If you drive a cold work van all day, going from job to job, you’d understand. The comfort, the steering, the heated seats. I realise how jammy that sounds, not many people my age can afford the car insurance let alone a car like that to drive.”

A huge Manchester City fan, he is looking to buy a season ticket at the Etihad stadium and plans to look after his extended family, starting with paying off his parents’ mortgage.

He said: “I’ve been thinking about it a lot, it’s what I want to do. I told them last night and they seemed really overwhelmed.

“We are close and they have always been there for me. This win isn’t just for me, I want to make sure we all benefit.”

Mr Clarkson played Lotto on the National Lottery app. His winning Lotto numbers, chosen randomly on Saturday January 4 2025 were 16, 19, 22, 24, 27 and 35.