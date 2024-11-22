Status Quo stage gear and studio equipment to be auctioned after final tour hint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Instruments, amplifiers and stage equipment used by Status Quo on their recent tour, which leader Francis Rossi hinted might be their last, are to go under the hammer.

The sale will give Quo’s fans the chance to buy part of the band’s history, including its “backline” – the amplifiers and audio equipment that gave the group its distinctive sound.

Auctioneers expect the sale, which is being held at Gardiner Houlgate auctioneers in Corsham, Wiltshire, on December 3, could fetch in excess of £45,000.

Much of the equipment being sold is, according to the band, “almost still warm” from its final outing with Status Quo in August this year in Taunton, Somerset.

The auction includes speakers, keyboards, pianos and amplifiers.

Status Quo’s on-stage backline was fundamental to the band’s look and sound.

A white covering on the amplifiers was created by world-famous amplifier manufacturer Marshall specifically for the band.

This is the real deal. This phase of Quo is over and it is time to pass these pieces on to our fans Status Quo's Francis Rossi

Many of the items offered in the sale can be seen in the 2017 live concert film Down, Down And Dirty at the Wacken music festival in Germany.

Also included in the sale are many items from Rossi’s home studio, as used to record both Status Quo albums and his own solo albums.

Rossi said: “This equipment has lived a life but can still deliver at the top of its range.

“All these items have been used directly by the band, have travelled miles with us and got an outing most recently at the August 23 show in Taunton in the UK.

“This is the real deal. This phase of Quo is over and it is time to pass these pieces on to our fans.”

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs added: “Status Quo are a British rock institution so it’s with mixed feelings that we’re auctioning their equipment.

“However, the sale will give Quo’s fans a chance to buy a piece of British rock history. We’re expecting a lot of interest.”

Founded in 1962 and adopting the name Status Quo in 1967, the band carved out a niche in the British rock scene for blues-based boogie with hits such as Caroline, Paper Plane, Whatever You Want and Rockin’ All Over The World.

With a career stretching more than 60 years, the band produced 60 UK chart hits, 33 albums and were the opening act for 1985’s Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium.