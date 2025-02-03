Irish Speaker refuses to recognise opposition grouping independents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Speaker of the Irish Parliament has refused to recognise four Government-affiliated independent TDs as an opposition grouping for speaking rights.

It comes after furious scenes in the Dail last month over how speaking time should be allocated to the four.

In a statement on Monday evening, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy said she is not satisfied that the quartet are in opposition and therefore cannot recognise them as a technical group.

Efforts to appoint an Irish premier two weeks ago were delayed by a day after the opposition disrupted proceedings in protest over speaking time.

Of the nine independents supporting the Fianna Fail-Fine Gael government – seven from the Regional Independent Group and two Kerry brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae – five are ministers of state.

Four of the other independents – Michael Lowry, Gillian Toole, Barry Heneghan and Danny Healy-Rae – want to be part of a technical group, which would give them Dail speaking slots during opposition time.

Opposition parties have argued this would dilute efforts to hold Government to account.

There had been fears of further disruption on Wednesday when the Dail is reconvened.

The Government had proposed a “hybrid” technical group in the Dail that would allow its members to either support the coalition or not.

In her ruling, the Ceann Comhairle said she had carefully considered all of the legal advice, submissions and materials in reaching her conclusion.

“I am not satisfied that Deputies Lowry, Toole, Heneghan and Danny Healy-Rae are members ‘in Opposition’ as required by Standing Order 170,” she said.

“I therefore cannot accord recognition as a technical group to the Regional Technical Group as it is currently constituted.”

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald welcomed the move.

“I welcome tonight’s statement from the Ceann Comhairle and her acceptance of the position set out by Sinn Fein and the combined Opposition – you cannot be in government and opposition at the same time,” she said.

“This was a stroke too far on the back of a grubby deal and everyone knows that. Micheal Martin and Simon Harris need to accept this position and end their arrogance and bad faith.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said it was a “very welcome decision that should have come sooner”.

“This vindicates the stance we took across opposition parties and confirms the conclusions of our Labour legal advice,” she said.

Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats also welcomed the ruling and urged all parties to accept it.

“This is a significant ruling and confirms what opposition parties have been saying from the outset,” he said.

Hopefully this will now put an end to this issue and the Dail can focus on the many pressing issues facing the country. Cian O'Callaghan

“Government backbenchers cannot masquerade as members of the opposition in a cynical attempt to avail of opposition speaking rights.

“In reaching her decision, the Ceann Comhairle put great weight behind the words of members of the Lowry Independents – who publicly stated they were part of the Government. She saw through their belated attempt to rewrite history, and claim to be in opposition, as the brazen sham it was.

“Hopefully this will now put an end to this issue and the Dail can focus on the many pressing issues facing the country. All parties – Government and Opposition – should accept this ruling.”