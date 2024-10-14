Briton dies after falling off bridge in Spain in attempt to ‘create content’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A British national has died after falling off a bridge in central Spain while trying to create content for social media, according to local authorities.

A 26-year-old man, who has not been named, tried to scale the 630 ft high Castilla-La Mancha Bridge in Talavera de la Reina, a statement from a local councillor on Sunday said.

Macarena Munoz, the city’s councillor for citizen security, said the man was joined by a 24-year-old Briton, who is also unnamed, and that the pair had visited the bridge to create social media content.

In a statement, she said: “We have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome.”

She added attempting to climb the bridge “is totally prohibited and which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances”.

The man’s body has been removed and taken to a funeral home by a coroner, according to a press release from the local council.

The Castilla-La Mancha bridge stands above the Tagus River, about 120km south west of Madrid, and was opened in 2011.

At the time, it was known to be the tallest cable-stayed bridge in Spain.

The structure features 152 wire ropes which are attached to the main concrete towers creating a fan-like shape.

A spokesperson from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”