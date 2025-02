Funeral takes place for Belfast man murdered in Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of Belfast man John George, who was murdered in Spain.

The father-of-two’s coffin was carried from the family home in the Lagmore area of west Belfast early on Saturday morning and taken onward for a service at nearby St Luke’s Church in Twinbrook.

A crowd of mourners walked behind the cortege as it made its way along Lagmore Avenue as music played on a portable loudspeaker.

Mr George’s father Billy, his brother Darren and grandfather Joseph Hardy were among those who carried the coffin.

During the subsequent funeral service, parish priest at St Luke’s Fr Brian McCann told mourners that their attendance was a source of great comfort for the family.

He praised the community for the “practical, emotional and spiritual support” they had offered to Mr George’s loved ones in the weeks since he went missing.

“Maybe one resolution we can make as we gather here today is to continue to pray each day for John’s family,” he said.

Mr George, 37, also known as John Hardy, had been on holiday in Alicante when he was reported missing in December.

He was last in touch with his family on December 14 and was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland.

His parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin, along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland, travelled to Spain where they were involved in the search operation.

Throughout the search, his father said his focus was on getting his son’s body home so the family could give him a Christian burial.

Mr George’s body was discovered on January 7. The family said the results of a post-mortem examination from the Spanish authorities revealed he was stabbed and shot.

His body was returned to Northern Ireland last month.

Members of the volunteer K9 canine search and rescue team who travelled to Spain to assist with efforts to find Mr George attended Saturday’s funeral.

A funeral notice for Mr George ahead of the funeral paid tribute to the father of two.

“John will be missed by his heartbroken sons, parents, brother, sisters, partner and all those who knew and loved him,” it said.

After the service, Mr George’s remains were taken onward to Blaris Cemetery in Lisburn for burial.