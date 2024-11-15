Family pay tribute to ‘warm, kind and generous’ south London stabbing victim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The family of a 77-year-old man stabbed to death at a historic market in south London have described him as “warm, kind and generous”.

Hilkiah McLeggan, from Southwark, died at the scene after reports of a number of people being stabbed in East Street, Walworth, on Sunday.

Two other men remain in hospital with one in a critical condition.

Musse Ali, 66, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a knife in relation to the incident.

The Metropolitan Police have said it was not a terrorist attack and urged the public not to speculate on any potential motive.

In a statement shared by the force on Friday, Mr McLeggan’s family said: “Hilkiah McLeggan (Mac or Lloyde to his friends and family) was a warm, kind, and generous man who would do anything for his friends and family.

“He was a hard-working man who worked on past his retirement because he knew he could offer more of himself and enjoyed being amongst his colleagues who were also his friends.

“He was a great support to so many and would offer his help without hesitation to support their needs.

“His family and friends are devastated and are struggling to make sense of this terrible event.

“The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone that has expressed their condolences and those that have set up a special memorial at East Street Market that he frequented so often for many decades.”

The family thanked “all the wonderful people” at East Street Market for their bravery in apprehending the suspect, the London Ambulance Service and police and asked for privacy “while they come to terms with such a tragic, senseless and devastating loss”.

The statement added: “The family encourage those who have been affected by this to seek help and support if needed.

“Our best wishes are extended to the other victims and their family. We hope they have a positive outcome and wish them well on their recovery.”

Ali, of no fixed address, will next appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on December 10.