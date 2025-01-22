What the papers say – January 22

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Revelations about the man who admitted the killing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport and the Prime Minister’s pledge to overhaul online terror laws dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times is one of several papers to concentrate on Axel Rudakubana ordering a knife from Amazon when he was under the legal age of 18.

Rudakubana is labelled “The Amazon Killer” in The Sun, while the Daily Mirror says a “terror guide” found at his home is still available online and echoes Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s words that the purchase was a “total disgrace”.

Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to overhaul terrorism laws to remove the “tidal wave” of online violence features on the front of The Guardian, above a picture of a man released from prison after being pardoned for his part in the January 6 2021 Capitol riots by US President Donald Trump.

The i paper concentrates on the same story, say the Government has put tech giants on notice of further regulation.

The Metro calls the steps a war on “misfits”, the Daily Express using the same word to describe a “new threat” to the country.

Mr Trump’s plans also feature prominently on the front pages, The Independent saying the new president “holds all the cards” in trade talks with the UK, while the Financial Times says he was widened his “economic war” to taxes with fresh trade tariffs on the way.

Back home, The Daily Telegraph says people who owe more than £1,000 in wrongly claimed benefit payments and have ignored requests to return the money face a two-year ban from driving.

Jobs occupy the front of the Daily Mail, which says Chancellor Rachel Reeves is heading to a World Economic Forum meeting in Davos on the back of more bad news, including a slump in jobs.

And the Daily Star warns of the arrival of Storm Eowyn at the end of the week.