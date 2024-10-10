Kate hugs and thanks emergency workers called to fatal Southport stabbings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Princess of Wales delivered hugs and a heartfelt “thank you” to the emergency workers called to the fatal Southport stabbings after meeting the children’s bereaved families.

Kate and William spent 90 minutes chatting privately with the families after making an unannounced visit to Southport – their first joint official outing since the princess’ cancer treatment ended in the summer.

At an undisclosed location, the couple met the loved ones of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine – all fatally stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 in Southport, and the children’s dance teacher.

In a social media post following the visit William and Kate said: “Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy.”

After spending 30 minutes with each of the families, they walked the short distance to Southport Community Centre where they joined emergency responders involved in the incident to hear about their experiences, and meet health practitioners supporting the “blue light” community in the town.

Kate and William sat next to each other on a bench in the centre’s gardens for an emotional conversation with the emergency workers.

Referencing their earlier meeting with the families, Kate said: “I can’t underestimate how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day.

“On behalf of them, thank you.”

William told the responders: “You’re all heroes. Please make sure you look after yourselves, please take your time, don’t rush back to work.”

Away from the cameras, Kate gave some of the fire, ambulance, police and air ambulance workers invited a hug, after they struggled to express feelings.

It is understood the engagement was planned as a solo visit for William, but Kate decided to join her husband in order to show her support, empathy and compassion for the local community.

The princess has been slowly returning to a light programme of public duties following her announcement in a video four weeks ago that her course of chemotherapy had ended and her focus would be “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

Kate was pictured last week hugging aspiring photographer Liz Hatton, 16, who has a rare form of cancer, after the teenager was invited to Windsor Castle by William to take pictures during an investiture ceremony he hosted.

She also made a private visit a few weeks ago to watch the English National Ballet’s matinee show of Giselle at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, and posted on social media about the “moving and inspiring” performance.

William and Kate’s visit follows a similar engagement held by the King in August when he also met the bereaved families and emergency workers.

During their meeting in the community centre garden, Kate said the responders had been supporting people through their “darkest times”.

“For you to witness that, you need support yourselves,” she added and imagined the experience took “its toll” on them.

One police officer told the couple of suffering anxiety following the attack and being off work.

Later Kate rested a hand on William’s back when she joined him to speak to a member of an air ambulance crew.

During the visit, the princess was asked how the bereaved families were coping, and replied: “They’re okay. They’re managing it differently. All the families are so different.

“Individually too they are managing it and processing this tragic event in very different ways, but they’re getting support from families and officers and things like that.”

After the visit, Phil Garrigan, chief fire officer for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The Princess of Wales broke off and came back into the building to give a hug to the people who responded because she could see the emotion in them and could see it was difficult for them to relay their feelings and to say how impactful events have been.

“I think that just shows a really caring side and is very very touching for them.”

Following the stabbings, rioting broke out in Southport followed by a wave of violence across the country sparked by false claims about the identity of a teenage suspect later charged with three counts of murder.

The disturbances, which saw mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted, was denounced as “far-right thuggery” by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

After the visit William and Kate posted a message on social media under their own names: “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport.

“Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C”