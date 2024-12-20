One in six arrested over Southport riots were children, data shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One in six people arrested across the country in connection with the unrest following the Southport stabbings were under 18.

The summer saw widespread rioting and disorder following the killing of three girls, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a dance class in Southport on July 30.

Police and courts were quick to arrest and charge many of those involved in the unrest.

An investigation by RADAR has collated the number of arrests by police force, alongside their ages and the offences committed.

Responses to freedom of information requests show there were 1,233 arrests across the 32 police forces that provided data, 219 of them relating to children under 18.

Thirteen police forces did not supply figures.

Among those to provide information on why people were arrested, public order offences were by far the most common reason for arrest, with more than 700 cases.

However, there were also 69 offences of assault, 45 of theft and burglary (including four shoplifting offences), 38 for possession of weapons, 32 drug offences and 19 for malicious communications.

Arrests can be for more than one offence.

Of the forces which responded, Greater Manchester Police made the most arrests (160), followed by Merseyside (148) and the Metropolitan Police (142). The most children were arrested in Humberside (38), Merseyside (33) and Manchester (32).

There were no arrests linked to the disorder made by six police forces.

Separate figures collated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council found 1,711 arrests have been made since the end of July.

A spokesperson for the organisation said arrests and charging decisions “are likely to continue for some time”.

The spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we did see a number of young people take part in these incidents.”

They said it was important to avoid the unnecessary criminalisation of children and young people, but added police need to “respond appropriately” to protect communities.

“This can include the arrest and charge in the case of violent disorder and other serious offences.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The senseless violence on our streets following the tragic loss of Bebe, Elsie and Alice was shocking.

“We are grateful to all the officers who continue to work hard to keep our communities safe.”