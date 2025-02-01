Appeal for driver after car sinks into lake following collision
A silver Mercedes collided with barriers in Southport on Saturday morning, Merseyside Police said.
Police are appealing for information to find the driver of a car that partially submerged into a lake following a collision.
A silver Mercedes collided with barriers at Marine Lake in Southport at around 3.50am on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
The vehicle, which police saw travelling at excess speed five minutes earlier on High Park Place in the town, caused damage to the bandstand and ended up partially submerged in the water, a spokesman said.
The driver has not been located after an extensive search supported by the Coastguard, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and a National Police Air Service helicopter.
Albany Road and Southport Promenade remain closed.
Sergeant Kyle Sayers said: “We are carrying out urgent inquiries to establish that the driver is safe and well, supported by the other emergency services.
“If you live nearby or were passing and saw the vehicle or anyone making off from Marine Lake, or in the area, please contact us right away with any information, footage or images to assist.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact @MerPolCC or call 101 with reference 25000085908.