What the papers say – January 25
Here are the biggest stories leading Saturday’s front pages.
A variety of stories vie for pride of place on Saturday’s front pages.
The Daily Telegraph leads on Sir Keir Starmer’s opposition to whole-life sentences for teenage killers like Southport stabber Axel Rudakubana.
Meanwhile, The Guardian says police have been unable to check what Rudakubana was searching online before the murders as they are locked in a “lengthy” US legal process to obtain the data.
The number of companies on the brink of collapse has risen since Labour took office, the Daily Mail reports.
FTWeekend writes businesses are slashing jobs at the fastest rate since the financial crisis, barring the pandemic.
The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance is considering leaving Europe and altering his appearance once he is released from jail, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Daily Express splashes on a veteran who lost his winter fuel payment and must rely on a stranger’s generosity to keep warm.
Across the pond, the Daily Star reports on US President Donald Trump’s plans to reveal secret papers on John F Kennedy, which UFO experts claim will prove the existence of aliens.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves says Britain must learn from Mr Trump’s “positivity” if it is to turn the economy around, The Times reports.
Lastly, The Sun leads on England footballer Jude Bellingham, who was spotted with his new Instagram model girlfriend.