Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – October 30

One story dominates the front pages on Wednesday.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 30 October 2024 00:08
What the papers say – October 30
What the papers say – October 30 (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Wednesday’s papers are dominated by fresh charges for the suspect in the Southport attacks.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror and Daily Express all lead with new charges for Axel Rudakubana, the teenager accused of the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance class in Southport.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by video link on Wednesday charged with production of ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The story is also carried by Metro‘s front page.

In the wake of the new charges, The Times and Daily Mail report Tory leadership candidates Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch have questioned whether a “cover-up” took place.

Elsewhere, the i says a minimum wage rise is coming in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s first Budget.

UK long-term borrowing costs have hit a post-election high ahead of the Budget’s unveiling, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says experts have found cats and dogs get more grumpy as they age.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in