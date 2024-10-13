Two people rescued from sea by RNLI after boat capsizes off Southend beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Two people have been rescued after a boat capsized near Southend on Sunday.

Emergency services were called out to Shoebury Common beach following reports that a tender had capsized and two people were in the water, HM Coastguard said in a statement.

Two RNLI lifeboats, the coastguard helicopter and the coastguard rescue teams from Southend and Canvey Island went to the scene.

The coastguard said one of the people was able to make it to shore on his own but the second “was recovered from the water by the coastguard rescue teams”.

The second person was winched into a helicopter and taken to hospital.

East of England Ambulance Service, HART officers and police also attended the scene, the coastguard added.