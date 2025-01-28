960-seat Soho Theatre Walthamstow to open in May with programme announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Soho Theatre Walthamstow is to open its doors for the first time in May with a programme including performances from comedians Dara O’Briain, Mark Watson and Suzi Ruffell.

The 960-seat venue is housed in the Grade II-listed former Granada Theatre building in the London area, and also features new studio spaces, four bars and a restaurant, after it was developed by Soho Theatre, which currently runs a venue in the capital’s Dean Street, and Waltham Forest Council.

Along with its comedy programme, the theatre will also hold a number of shows such as Natalie Palamides’s Weer, Neon Nights and Aladdin And The Magic Lamp.

Speaking about the venue’s launch, chairwoman of Soho Theatre, Dame Heather Rabbatts said: “It’s been an incredible journey for Soho Theatre. We’re a small theatre, always managing to creatively punch above our weight and with an impact that has been felt in TV, film and commercial theatre.

“The fantastic array of artists that we’ve worked with, together with our presence at Edinburgh Fringe, in India and elsewhere is testament to that. But we’re no longer a small theatre.

“Alongside the creative powerhouse that is our Dean Street home, we’ll be presenting world class artists to even larger audiences in our new and gloriously refurbished venue in Walthamstow, east London.”

Other performances at the venue will include live versions of popular podcasts Brown Girls Do It Too and Tifo Football, along with a two-day film festival, while Soho Theatre Walthamstow will also host a number of taster workshops to nature young talent.

Co-executive directors of Soho Theatre Walthamstow, Mark Godfrey and Sam Hansford, added: “We’re thrilled to be announcing Soho Theatre Walthamstow’s opening and first shows.

“Decades in the making, this iconic building with a remarkable history is reinvented as a fantastic new venue for the future, supporting culture-led growth and regeneration.

“None of this would be possible without the passionate grassroots campaign to save it, and the commitment of Waltham Forest Council to invest in it.

“We thank the very many people who have contributed to it and can’t wait to announce more and to welcome you in from May.”

During its days as the Granada Theatre, the venue featured performances from the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Ronettes, and Chuck Berry.

The venue has also served as a pub and cinema, while one owner once tried unsuccessfully to transform it into a church.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, January 30 on the Soho Theatre website, with 15,000 tickets for £15 available for those living nearby throughout the venue’s debut year.

The venue’s full programme can be seen on the Soho Theatre website.