Scottish Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser to make pitch to SNP voters

Scottish Conservative leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser has voiced hope his party can win over SNP voters in the 2026 Holyrood election now that independence is “no longer a prospect”.

Mr Fraser, the longest serving Tory MSP, argues some people who “hold Conservative values” will have voted for the SNP in the past “because they are sympathetic to independence”.

But with the SNP having delivered “nearly two decades of failure” and with the prospect of a second independence referendum “ever-more unlikely”, he believes his party must target those right-of-centre voters who have previously backed John Swinney’s party.

The veteran Conservative, who has been an MSP since 2001 and previously served as Scottish Tory deputy leader, is one of five candidates running to succeed Douglas Ross – who announced he was quitting midway through the General Election campaign.

Nominations for the leadership close at noon on Thursday, with -crime reporter-turned-politician Russell Findlay seen as the favourite for the job.

Mr Fraser – who will formally launch his leadership bid at an event in Perth – claims to have the backing of six MSPs, including former Olympic athlete Brian Whittle, who announced on Tuesday he was no longer running.

Mr Fraser will say on Thursday that the Tories have to adapt to a changing political agenda in Scotland.

While the party has focused campaign efforts on their opposition to Scottish independence, the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP will say: “Scotland is moving on from the constitutional obsession that has dogged us for the last decade, and so must we as a party.”

Adding that there are “many more people who hold Conservative values in Scotland than currently vote Scottish Conservative”, he will claim some of these people will have voted SNP “perhaps for the last two decades”.

Mr Fraser will say: “With independence no longer a prospect, these individuals have been freed up to vote for a party which might not share their view on the constitution, but is actually offering real solutions to the problems Scotland faces today.”

Saying that the Conservatives are “bursting with idea” on areas such as the economy and taxation, as well as how to improve transport, the NHS, education, the justice system and the environment, Mr Fraser also believes the case for change at the next Holyrood election will be “undeniable”.

Scotland needs real change, and that is what the Scottish Conservatives under my leadership will provide Murdo Fraser

By then the SNP will have been in power for 19 years, and Mr Fraser will say Scotland has endured “two decades when we have seen our public services crumble”.

He will go on to claim there has been a “lack of progress on vital transport projects, such as ferry procurement and the dualling of roads”, as well as “two decades when our education system, once the envy of the world, has slipped down international rankings”.

Mr Fraser will say: “The case for change in 2026 is undeniable. But we can’t just swap one left-of-centre party in the SNP with another in Labour, simply because it has a different view on the constitution.

“Scotland needs real change, and that is what the Scottish Conservatives under my leadership will provide.”

As well as Mr Fraser and Mr Findlay, three other MSPs are running for the Scottish Conservative leadership: Liam Kerr, Jamie Greene and former Scottish deputy leader Meghan Gallacher.

All those running for the post are required first to secure the support of at least 100 party members. A ballot will then take place, with the new leader due to be announced on Friday September 27.