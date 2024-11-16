SNP ruling body proposes cutting HQ staff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The SNP’s ruling body has proposed cutting staff at its headquarters from 26 to 16.

The national executive committee (NEC) met on Saturday to agree to consult on the proposal to “streamline” staffing, while a voluntary redundancy scheme has been opened.

The party suffered a heavy defeat in July’s general election, losing dozens of MPs and being reduced to just nine seats.

It would mean that not everyone currently employed at HQ will continue with us but a streamlined headquarters protects the long-term finances of the party SNP national secretary Alex Kerr

Along with the loss of its status as the third party in British politics, the SNP also lost out on a bulk of its so-called Short money, which is provided to opposition parties to allow them to carry out their parliamentary duties.

The SNP has also struggled for substantial donations in recent years, relying instead on membership fees owing to its status as Scotland’s biggest party.

This year, 81% of the party’s funding came from membership fees, compared to just 35% in 2015 – the year Nicola Sturgeon led it to a massive 56 seats in the general election.

Councillor Alex Kerr, the party’s national secretary, said: “The national executive committee has been tasked with delivering a modern, dynamic election-winning party to win in 2026 and beyond – and today’s agreement to consult on a new structure at headquarters makes key progress to deliver on that aim.

“The proposal, agreed by the SNP National Executive Committee today, would get HQ into shape for future elections and for the fight for independence.

“It would mean that not everyone currently employed at HQ will continue with us but a streamlined headquarters protects the long-term finances of the party and delivers on the modern, professional, election-winning organisation Scotland needs.

“The SNP’s success is built on the work of many people – in our party HQ, in local campaign teams and those in elected office.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to all of those who continue to work for the party to achieve that ultimate aim of independence for Scotland.”

The announcement comes as the party’s eyes shift to the 2026 Holyrood election as it looks to maintain its grip on power in Scotland against a resurgent Labour Party that has seen its poll numbers level off in recent months.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton MSP said: “Given the SNP’s woeful mismanagement of the nation’s finances, it’s not surprising the party is facing money struggles of its own.

“After a string of recent by-election defeats and a brand new scandal surrounding Neil Gray’s use of taxpayer-funded limos, the public are sick and tired of SNP scandal and incompetence.

“The nationalists have abandoned common sense and it seems that even many of their core supporters are now abandoning them.

“But John Swinney will need to do more than restructure SNP HQ if he’s to win back the trust of the public. The SNP need to stop treating taxpayers with contempt and start delivering for what really matters to people across the country.”