Snow expected in northern Scotland amid ‘challenging’ weather conditions

Northern Scotland is expected to be hit with snow on New Year’s Day, as organisers of the cancelled Hogmanay event in Edinburgh branded this week “challenging”.

The Met Office’s yellow warning that covered most of Scotland on New Year’s Eve, causing the capital’s outdoor celebrations to be cancelled, has now been lifted.

However, Inverness, Aberdeenshire and Caithness and Sutherland in the Highlands and Moray are still covered by a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow, which applies from 4am on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

Regions above 984ft (300m) could see as much as 4in (10cm) of snow, it is predicted.

Communities are being warned to prepare for a risk of flooding by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), which issued 32 flood warnings, and nine flood alerts; however, no “severe” flood warnings are active.

The Met Office said: “Rain turning to snow is likely to lead to some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions on New Year’s Day.”

It added: “A band of rain will turn increasingly to snow at low levels as it moves south Wednesday morning, then clearing to snow showers in the afternoon, which will continue overnight and through to Thursday morning.

“1cm-3cm are likely at low levels with 5cm-10cm above 300m, leading to difficult driving conditions and some travel disruption.”

On New Year’s Eve, some parts of Wick in the far north of Scotland were so badly flooded that ScotRail said no rail replacement buses would be running.

A post on X read: “Due to multiple flooding issues along the Far North route, the Wick/Thurso line is now closed for at least the remainder of today. As bus companies have stated that road conditions are too hazardous here, we’re unable to supply bus replacements along this route.”

Trains will resume on January 2, with no services on New Year’s Day.

Despite the cancellation of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay street party and fireworks, which left international tourists who had planned holidays around the events trying to find last-minute alternatives, organisers said New Year’s Eve was a success.

Some events were rearranged to be held indoors, including Australian DJ Hot Dub Time Machine, who was due to perform in Princes Street Gardens but was moved to the Assembly Halls.

It’s been a challenging week for everyone involved City of Edinburgh Council leader Jane Meagher

A spokesman for Unique Assembly, which organises Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “We were thrilled to be able to keep the party going indoors this year, despite the adverse weather conditions and cancellations facing Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events.

“It’s been a challenging week for everyone involved – from tourists and locals who planned to ring in the New Year at the famous Street Party, and staff who have been working hard to ensure events can still take place. Thanks to the support of our event partners across the city, we were still able to host celebrations indoors, from ceilidhs to Hot Dub’s non-stop party.

“There’s no better place to ring in the New Year and we’re proud to show the world you can’t stop the party where Edinburgh is concerned.”

Leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, Jane Meagher, said: “I’d like to wish everyone in the Capital a great start to 2025. While this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations were a little different from usual, with the outdoor events sadly cancelled, it has been a memorable one for local people and visitors to the city alike.

“A huge amount of work has gone into the planning of this year’s programme, and I would like to thank council staff, Unique Assembly, the emergency services, and all our other partners for the huge effort, especially over the last few days in very challenging circumstances.”