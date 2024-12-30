Sinn Fein Stormont minister to run for election to Irish Seanad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Sinn Fein Stormont minister has confirmed he will run for election to the Irish Seanad.

Conor Murphy, the party’s chief negotiator and Stormont Economy Minister, confirmed the move ahead of elections to the upper house of the Irish parliament in Dublin in early 2025, saying “constitutional change is coming”.

The Newry and Armagh representative added in a post on social media that his experience “will drive efforts for referenda and Irish reunification”.

His party said Mr Murphy’s candidacy “underscores Sinn Fein’s commitment to representing the entire island of Ireland, promoting the all-Ireland economy, and advancing the Irish unity debate in the Oireachtas”.

Mr Murphy is one of the most senior and recognisable figures in Sinn Fein, having served as an elected representative at council and Assembly level, as well as holding several Stormont ministerial portfolios, being an MP and playing a key role in several political negotiations.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Murphy brings “unparalleled political and ministerial experience” to his election bid.

“He brings a huge wealth of experience as the party now continues to build our all-Ireland political project,” she said.

“Conor played a key role in the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement and has been central to every major political negotiation and delivery since.

“As Sinn Fein’s chief negotiator, he has decades of experience working with both the Irish and British governments and engaging with political unionism, and key sectors north and south.”

“As we prepare and plan for constitutional change, Sinn Féin is committed to mature, inclusive dialogue across the island and in Britain,” she added.

“Our proposals and the work of the Sinn Fein Commission on the future of Ireland reflect our dedication to achieving reunification and a peaceful, prosperous and shared future for everyone who shares this island.

“I wish Conor and all Sinn Fein candidates the very best in this election. Conor will continue serving as a member of the Assembly and Economy Minister until the Seanad election concludes, after which we will assess the next steps.”