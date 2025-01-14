McMonagle employment may have ‘resulted in misuse of public money’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Sinn Fein press officer who was later convicted of sex offences misrepresented details of his employment which may have resulted in a misuse of public money, a review has found.

The review found that Michael McMonagle simultaneously held two full-time jobs working for Sinn Fein politicians while also working as a press officer for three months in 2020, including being employed by then deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Assembly Chief Executive Lesley Hogg has told MLAs that the issue has now been referred to the PSNI.

Police confirmed a report was received and inquires are ongoing.

Ms Hogg commissioned the review of Assembly members’ allowances in October in the wake of the McMonagle scandal.

McMonagle, from Limewood Street in Londonderry, was jailed last year after being found guilty of a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

The review found that he had been employed by Sinn Fein MP Orfhlaith Begley from January 2019 until May 2020.

He began full-time employment with Ms O’Neill as a press/research adviser in March 2020 and worked for her until the end of May of that year.

It said at an “unspecified date” in March 2020 he also began employment with Sinn Fein as a press officer on a part-time basis.

He began his employment with party MLA Jemma Dolan in June 2020, for whom he worked until July 2022.

In a letter to MLAs, Ms Hogg said: “A key finding of the review is that it is likely that … Mr Michael McMonagle, misrepresented details of his employments to his employers during a three-month period from March 2020 to May 2020.”

She went on to say the “likely misrepresentation of his employments by Mr McMonagle may have resulted in a misuse of public money” and said the PSNI had been informed.

Ms Hogg added she had advised those MLAs who employed McMonagle and also Sinn Fein to “consider any further steps that they should take in their role as employers”.

The review was carried out by Jonathan McMillen, the Assembly’s head of legal services.

He concluded that McMonagle is “likely to have been subject to three separate contracts of employment in a three-month period between March 2 2020 and May 31 2020”.

His review added: “It was not realistically possible for Mr McMonagle to carry out all the work for which he was employed between March 2 2020 and May 31 2020.

“This is indicative of misrepresentation by Mr McMonagle to his employers, and but for the particular circumstances set out in this review, would call into question the role of the employer.”

The review said that “Sinn Fein ought to have known that Mr McMonagle was contracted to work for around eighty hours a week in the period March – May 2020”.

However, it said Ms O’Neill, now Northern Ireland’s First Minister, “is unlikely to have been aware of all the employment contracts to which Mr McMonagle was subject at that time, and is unlikely have become aware of those contracts during his employment with her”.

The review said the “most serious issue to emerge” was that McMonagle had taken up full-time employment with Ms O’Neill in March 2020 when at the same time he was employed by Ms Begley.

It said: “If Sinn Fein did provide centralised recruitment facilities to members of the party, as seems likely, it is odd that this was not picked up until October 2024, particularly when Mr McMonagle was at the same time working part-time for the party.

“The result was that Mr McMonagle was for a three-month period entitled to two full-time salaries from two different sources, both drawing on public funds.”

The review said that for part of the period it was investigating, public health measures introduced because of the Covid pandemic were in place “which affected the way all Members’ employees carried out their work”.

The review recommended employees engaged in party activity should keep records of that activity and the employing member should keep a record of the hours involved and that MLAs should provide details of employees who hold other employment remunerated from public money.

It is essential that the use of public money is fully accountable, properly scrutinised and that processes in relation to the use of public funds are open and transparent. Sinead Ennis, Sinn Fein MLA

Sinead Ennis, Sinn Fein’s chief whip in the Assembly, welcomed the completion of the review.

She said: “The report contains some positive recommendations which could further improve processes and provide greater clarity for members in employing support staff.

“It is essential that the use of public money is fully accountable, properly scrutinised and that processes in relation to the use of public funds are open and transparent.”

The DUP has called for the review to be discussed in the Assembly chamber.

SDLP chief whip Colin McGrath said: “This situation has undermined public trust and raised questions around the use of public funds.

“The SDLP will be pressing for the recommended changes from the review to be implemented as soon as possible to ensure that nobody can exploit the system in future.”