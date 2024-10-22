DUP says Sinn Fein has questions to answer over damage to former mayor portrait

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sinn Fein needs to make clear if any “leadership figures” witnessed an incident where the official portrait of a former DUP lord mayor was damaged at Belfast City Hall, MLAs have been told.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett also said the republican party had to explain if the attack was a “retaliation” over the removal of Niall O Donnghaile’s portrait from the same building last week.

An investigation has been launched after the portrait of former DUP lord mayor Lord Wallace Browne was damaged at the weekend.

The DUP said the portrait was removed from a wall and the glass in its frame was smashed.

The incident happened following an event on Saturday evening to celebrate an Irish language group’s 20th anniversary.

It comes just days after a portrait of former Belfast lord mayor Mr O Donnghaile was removed from City Hall after revelations that he had quit Sinn Fein last year after the party received complaints that he had sent inappropriate texts to a teenage party member.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill made a statement to MLAs on Tuesday morning, where she mentioned the damaged portrait.

She said: “Yesterday a Sinn Fein employee who worked in the Assembly made the party chief whip aware of their involvement in an incident regarding a portrait in Belfast City Hall.

“This took place on Saturday October 19. The employee was immediately suspended and we notified the PSNI.

“The employee has now resigned from their employment and their party membership.”

Mr Brett said it was “another day and another Sinn Fein scandal”.

Another day and another police investigation surrounding the behaviour of Sinn Fein employees and their members Phillip Brett

He added: “Another day and another police investigation surrounding the behaviour of Sinn Fein employees and their members.

“Let me be abundantly clear, the decision by a Sinn Fein employee and member at the weekend to desecrate the portrait of DUP lord mayor Wallace Browne was absolutely disgraceful and poses many questions for Sinn Fein.

“The event on Saturday evening in which the incident took place was attended by leadership figures of that party.

“Did any of those leadership figures witness the incident that took place? Will they be cooperating with the police during their investigation?

“Will they be encouraging others to cooperate with the PSNI investigation?

“When did Sinn Fein first become aware of this incident?

“Why, only after our party raised this matter at City Hall and through the media, did Sinn Fein then make a statement late last night?

“Did the Sinn Fein employee explain the rationale for their attack?

“Why did they single out the portrait of a unionist lord mayor? Why did they single out the portrait painted by a member of the Jewish community?

“Was it in retaliation to the democratic decision taken by members of Belfast City Council to remove the portrait of disgraced Sinn Fein senator Niall O Donnghaile.

These are very serious questions that need answered and I will continue, and this party will continue to pursue these acts of criminality

Mr Brett said he would be tabling further questions to “find out was the Sinn Fein employee in any way connected to any member of this House”.

He added: “These are very serious questions that need answered and I will continue, and this party will continue to pursue these acts of criminality, of violence and utter disgrace.”

The DUP said the portrait of Lord Browne, who was lord mayor in 2005-06, was painted by Jewish artist Israel Zohar.

The PSNI said that at 4.50pm on Monday, they received a report of criminal damage to artwork in Belfast City Hall which occurred on Saturday evening.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and we would encourage anyone with any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1194 21/10/24,” it said.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said it hoped the necessary repairs would be carried out as soon as possible so the portrait can return to display.

They said: “The portrait of former lord mayor, Lord (Wallace) Browne of Belmont has been removed from public display after it was damaged over the weekend.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and looking into the circumstances which led to the portrait being damaged.”