Police withdraw legal challenge over Sheku Bayoh inquiry extension calls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police Scotland has withdrawn calls for a judicial review over the way the Scottish Government is handling calls to extend the terms of reference of the inquiry into the death of a man in police custody.

Sheku Bayoh, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained by about six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on May 3 2015.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes, has been urged to extend the terms of reference of the public inquiry, which is investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old’s death and whether race was a factor.

The Crown Office decided not to take legal action against the police involved in the 2015 incident following an investigation.

The information received means we are now able to more fully engage in the process to consider the application to extend the terms of reference of the public inquiry without the need for further legal proceedings Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs, Police Scotland

On Sunday, it emerged Chief Constable Jo Farrell had “reluctantly” applied for a judicial review to ensure the process behind any such extension is “lawful”, amid concerns over how it was being handled.

This included concerns about the sharing of “relevant material”, which Police Scotland said made it “impossible” for them to properly engage with the consultation on the proposed extension.

However, on Monday, the force released a statement saying the Scottish Government had provided further information about the process, and that the matter had been “resolved” without the need for further legal proceedings.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The chief constable was clear Police Scotland remained ready to work with core participants, the inquiry chair, and the Scottish Government to ensure matters proceed lawfully and as quickly as possible.

“The chief constable acknowledges the further information provided by the Deputy First Minister.

“The information received means we are now able to more fully engage in the process to consider the application to extend the terms of reference of the public inquiry without the need for further legal proceedings.

“Police Scotland continues to fully support the inquiry in order to provide answers for Sheku’s family and friends.”

The Bayoh family’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, previously said they want Ms Forbes to extend the terms of reference to include how the Crown made its decisions.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr Anwar said the Bayoh family “welcome” the decision by Police Scotland to withdraw calls for a judicial review.

The statement read: “The Bayoh family described the Chief Constable’s decision as a ‘humiliating climbdown’ and believed that the judicial review was a desperate last throw of the dice by Police Scotland to further delay proceedings and block the truth finally being revealed ie. that the police should have been prosecuted, albeit it is for the chair to decide what is the truth of the matter if he is simply allowed to hear the evidence.

“The family now hope that the Deputy First Minister will not be swayed by the ‘bullying tactics’ of Police Scotland and make the right decision.”

The statement added that the abortive legal action had been a “shameful waste of public money” and called on the Chief Constable to explain what expenses had been incurred in relation to it.

The statement concluded: “The family hope that the Deputy First Minister will immediately consult with Lord Bracadale and take the right decision, and allow the failure of the Lord Advocate to prosecute to be investigated.”

In a letter to Ms Farrell, first reported in the Sunday Mail newspaper, Mr Bayoh’s sister, Kadi Johnson, said the family felt “betrayed” after hearing about the call for a judicial review.

She said: “Yet again Police Scotland has betrayed me and my family, now you and your army of lawyers are denying us, a black family, the right to know the truth.”

She added: “Meanwhile, we wait on Kate Forbes making a decision and to do it as soon as possible, at the very least we have hope that she will not betray the promises made to us by her Government to pursue the truth.”