Change ‘matter of survival’ for Scottish Tories, says leadership hopeful

Murdo Fraser has said change is a “matter of survival” for the Scottish Conservatives as he welcomed the backing of two other MSPs who dropped out of the leadership race.

The veteran MSP received the support of Liam Kerr and Jamie Greene, both of whom ended their own leadership bids, at his official campaign launch in Perth on Thursday.

Mr Fraser, the longest serving Tory MSP, said the support of his former rivals along with others like Brian Whittle shows he is the only candidate who can unify the party.

He called on his remaining rivals in the race, Russell Findlay and Meghan Gallacher, to drop their bids and join his team – which would essentially coronate him as leader.

Mr Fraser has been an MSP since 2001 and previously served as Scottish Tory deputy leader. Nominations in the leadership race close on Thursday.

Both Mr Greene and Mr Kerr appeared in the hall in Perth and gave speeches, explaining their decision to back the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP.

Mr Greene acknowledged he and Mr Fraser are sometimes on “monumentally different ends of the Conservative spectrum”, but he added the veteran MSP is the only candidate with the “gumption” to turn things around.

Mr Kerr had a similar message, saying the party must unite under a “strong, experienced and respected leader”.

In his own speech, Mr Fraser pitched himself as the candidate for change, borrowing a phrase from Kate Forbes’s SNP leadership bid – “continuity won’t cut it”.

He said: “These last few weeks have been immensely difficult for our party. Just last month we saw a General Election where our vote share slumped to the lowest it has ever been in our party’s history.

“We have seen a fractious leadership contest so far, with persistent anonymous briefings against candidates, including me and my colleagues here.

“We have also seen concerning claims being raised about the conduct of the Scottish leader in relation to interference in at least two candidate selections.

“The last few weeks have proven that real change is an absolute necessity. It is a matter of survival for our party.

“For too long in this party we have had too much power concentrated in too few hands, and now we see the effects of that. That has to change now.”

Mr Fraser has pledged to hold an independent commission on the structure of the Scottish Conservatives if he wins the leadership.

In a previous bid for the leadership he suggested a split from the Tories south of the border but on Thursday he said his view on that has now changed.

Taking questions from journalists, Mr Fraser was asked if he is directly calling for Mr Findlay and Ms Gallacher to drop out of the race and allow a coronation to take place – to which he answered simply: “Yes.”

However he said he would not make any negative comments about his opponents.

Our members should decide the next leader. Not any small group of people at Holyrood Russell Findlay

He said there is now “very little difference” between Labour and the SNP on many issues, arguing the Tories can pick up centre-right voters who currently support other parties.

Shortly after the campaign launch, Mr Findlay released a statement responding to the comments on a “coronation”.

The party’s justice spokesman said: “I’ve always been opposed to a coronation, of myself or anyone else.

“I’m standing to give our members the fair and positive contest they deserve because our party must change.

“We need fresh ideas and a new approach. That’s why I’ve set out a positive Conservative vision with policies that champion aspiration, opportunity and decency.

“Our members should decide the next leader. Not any small group of people at Holyrood.”