Activists charged after clamping themselves to Scottish Parliament building
The two Extinction Rebellion activists were protesting against proposals for a new power station in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
Two activists have been arrested and charged after attaching themselves to the outside of the Scottish Parliament building in protest against proposals for a new gas-fired power station.
The Extinction Rebellion protesters used bicycle D-locks to clamp themselves to latticework at the front of the building, near the public entrance, on Thursday morning.
Police erected a large black barrier in front of the two women, preventing the public from seeing them.
Extinction Rebellion said keys to unlock the activists were sent to three members of the Scottish Government, including the First Minister John Swinney.
The group claims carbon capture technology, a key part of the plan for a new power station in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, was a “scam”.
The protest took place before First Minister’s Questions began at midday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Thursday November 7 2024, we were made aware of a group of protesters on Horse Wynd, Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and two women aged 46 and 69 have been arrested and charged in connection.
“They have been released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”