SNP deputy calls Sarwar ‘spineless’ for not condemning winter fuel payment move

The SNP’s deputy leader has called the Scottish Labour leader “spineless” for not condemning Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to restrict the winter fuel payment.

Keith Brown said the Labour Party has made the “political choice to continue with Tory austerity”, adding that Anas Sarwar is “powerless” in standing up to his party’s leadership.

Welsh Labour social justice secretary Jane Hutt warned this week that the decision “risked pushing pensioners into fuel poverty”.

Anas Sarwar, and his deputy Jackie Baillie, who previously said she would fight to protect the universal payment, have been spineless in their refusal to criticise the decision Keith Brown, SNP deputy leader

In Scotland, Mr Sarwar and Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie have refused to criticise the party’s decision.

Mr Brown said: “At least someone in the Labour Party still has the backbone to speak out against the cuts agenda being driven by Keir Starmer’s Government.

“Despite election promises, Labour has made the political choice to continue with Tory austerity – hitting the most vulnerable in our society hardest by scrapping the universal winter fuel payment and refusing to get rid of the cruel two-child benefit cap.

“Anas Sarwar, and his deputy Jackie Baillie, who previously said she would fight to protect the universal payment, have been spineless in their refusal to criticise the decision.

“Labour in Scotland are willing to roll over and go along with whatever their London bosses tell them.

“Despite his election rhetoric, Sarwar is clearly powerless to stand up to yet more austerity and cuts to benefits and public services.”

He added: “It should never be the case that pensioners in a country as energy rich as Scotland are forced to bear the brunt of spending decisions taken at Westminster.”

Dame Jackie said: “This desperate attack would be laughable if Scots were not being forced to pay the price of almost two decades of SNP incompetence.

“Once again the SNP want to let their Tory friends off the hook for crashing the economy.

“The fact is that the SNP and the Tories have destroyed our economy and are expecting working people to pay for their failure.

“Enough is enough – Scots are seeing through the SNP’s pathetic spin and turning to Scottish Labour.

“While the SNP expect Scots to pick up the tab for their incompetence, Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour are getting to work to deliver the jobs, investment and change that Scotland needs.”