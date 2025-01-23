Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque under Terrorism Act

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested under the Terrorism Act outside a mosque.

On Thursday at around 9am, police apprehended the youth outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock.

It is understood police are investigating links to right-wing extremism.

He remains in custody and Police Scotland says there is no risk to the community.

Inquiries continue and officers have asked anyone with information or concerns regarding the incident to come forward.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn said: “Shortly after 9am on Thursday January 23 a 16-year-old male youth was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Laird Street, Greenock, in connection with offences under the Terrorism Act.

“The youth remains in custody and inquiries continue.

“There is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved or that there is any further risk to the public.

“We are speaking to members of the local community to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone with information or who has any concerns to please come forward and speak to officers.”

Martin McCluskey, Labour MP for Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West, which covers Greenock, said: “This morning, police arrested a 16-year-old boy in Greenock under the Terrorism Act. I have been briefed by local Police Scotland officers and will remain in contact with them.

“As people will have seen from media reports, the boy is understood to be a white Scottish male and the police have said that there is no indication that anyone else was involved or that there is any further risk to the public.

“If anyone has any further information or has any concerns, I would encourage them to contact the police.”