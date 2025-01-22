‘No alternative’ but to engage with Trump, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has “absolutely no alternative” but to deal with US President Donald Trump, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister has stressed the importance of the relationship between Scotland and the US in recent weeks, ahead of Mr Trump’s return to the White House on Monday.

Following his inauguration, Mr Trump immediately signed dozens of executive orders, including declaring a national emergency at the southern US border due to the number of migrants coming across.

Turning to immigration himself on Wednesday, Mr Swinney called for a bespoke system for Scotland, including a graduate visa that allows those who complete courses at Scottish universities to remain in the country.

Asked after the speech at financial giant JP Morgan in Glasgow whether different stances on things like immigration could strain the relationship with the US, Mr Swinney – who publicly backed Democrat Kamala Harris ahead of the US election in November – said: “President Trump has been elected, he will take decisions.

“His decisions will potentially have an effect on issues that matter to us.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact that I am alert to the danger of (trade) tariffs and the danger that could do to the Scotch whisky industry, which is a significant generator of wealth and income and opportunity within Scotland.

“So there is absolutely no alternative but for me to engage with the US administration led by President Trump, should those circumstances arise, and that’s exactly what I’ll do.”

The First Minister has previously rejected calls, led by the Scottish Greens, for ministers to refuse to meet Mr Trump or anyone in his administration if they visit Scotland.

Mr Trump is expected to travel to Scotland this year for the opening of a new course at the golf club he owns in Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, Mr Swinney was also pressed on his Health Secretary Neil Gray, who was forced to apologise for a second time over meetings he had at football matches, and the fate of the national care service (NCS) – which will be the subject of a parliamentary statement on Thursday.

Mr Gray had previously said minutes had been taken for all meetings he attended at football matches, which were part of an earlier controversy around his use of Government-owned cars to travel to games, but on Tuesday he conceded this had not been the case.

Asked if he has confidence in Mr Gray, the First Minister did not directly respond, but said the Health Secretary has been “at the heart of designing the approach that will be set out to Parliament tomorrow”.

Mr Swinney refused to be drawn on whether plans for the NCS will be scrapped on Thursday, adding that while there is a consensus that social care needs to improve, there is not “a consensus about how we go about doing that”.