Every Scottish pensioner to receive winter heating payment next year

Every pensioner in Scotland will receive a winter heating payment next year, the Scottish Government has announced.

Ministers were forced to delay plans to bring in the devolved pension age winter heating payment this year when the universality of its UK-wide counterpart was cut.

On Thursday, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the Scottish Government will ensure every pensioner receives a payment next year.

Under the plans, those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits and who have received a £200 or £300 payment this year will get the same next year through the devolved scheme.

All other pensioners will receive a reduced payment of £100.

As well as widening the eligibility of the payment, Ms Somerville also announced a further £20 million for the Scottish Welfare Fund and the same amount for Warmer Homes Scotland in this financial year.

The Scottish Government, she said, has been forced to “mitigate” decisions made by the UK Government, adding: “There has been change, but that change is that we are now mitigating against a Labour Government and not a Tory one.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, given the significant pressures on the Scottish Government’s budget, but this Scottish Government is determined to stay true to our values.

“On our watch, we will treat people in this country with fairness, dignity and respect.

“We will not abandon older people this winter, or indeed any winter, and we will continue to protect our pensioners from the harsh reality of a UK Labour Government.”

The minister was accused by Scottish Conservative social security spokeswoman Liz Smith of “hoodwinking” pensioners by making the announcement seem like a return to the full payment.

But Ms Somerville said: “We have returned to a universal payment for pensioners, and that is an important principle we are determined to hold to.”

The minister added that Scots will see the benefit as “an investment in our people”.

The Social Justice Secretary sparred with Labour social justice spokesman Paul O’Kane, who asked if the increase in spending coming to Scotland through the Barnett formula as a result of UK Government decisions had allowed the change.

“I think as well as asking some questions, which he is obviously right to do, Mr O’Kane and his party should come here with a bit of humility and a bit of an apology for Scotland’s pensioners for putting us in this position in the first place,” the minister said.

The announcement was also somewhat marred by the leaking of details of the scheme to the press, with reports emerging on Thursday morning – hours before Ms Somerville addressed the Scottish Parliament.

As a result, she apologised to Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who cut the statement short to allow more time for MSPs to question the minister.