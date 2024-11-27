Swinney hints at new energy bill support for pensioners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has hinted there could be support announced for pensioners with their energy bills in a statement to Holyrood on Thursday.

The Scottish Government was forced to delay its own devolved version of winter fuel payments and end its universality after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a cut during the summer.

The announcement, which the Chancellor blamed on a budget black hole caused by the previous Conservative UK government, set off a political storm and drew criticism from opposition parties, charities and Scottish ministers.

On Wednesday, John Swinney hinted at support potentially coming for pensioners struggling to pay their bills this winter, with a statement due to be made to Holyrood on the issue.

Speaking to journalists after a speech in Edinburgh, he said: “There are possible steps that could be taken within Scotland to ameliorate the difficulties that are faced by pensioners living in a colder climate without winter fuel payments.

“That will obviously be the subject of a statement to Parliament tomorrow.”

Pressed on the issue by broadcasters following the speech, Mr Swinney refused to outline what the plans would be, saying the Scottish Parliament must be informed first.

But he did say: “What I am certain of is that the Government I lead must be a Government that stands and offers support to those who face challenges in our society, stands alongside those who are able to take forward opportunities, and that’s exactly what will govern and dictate our approach on all the issues that we face.”

The First Minister’s comments come after Scottish Labour announced it plans to force a vote on winter fuel payments through an amendment to a social security Bill next week, which would make the Scottish Government’s devolved payment universal, but would allow ministers to claw back payments made to households which earn above a level they set.

The announcement comes after the party said it would legislate for the payments if it wins the 2026 Holyrood election, despite the changes being forced by the UK Government.

Mr Swinney said: “I think in the spirit of trying to find common ground, I’m grateful for the fact that (Scottish Labour leader) Anas Sarwar has now realised the Labour Government in London is a real big problem for us with the decision that they’ve taken on winter fuel.

“So that’s at least a step forward, that he now realises how damaging the cut to winter fuel payments has been by the UK Labour Government, a decision which I don’t think any of us though a UK Labour Government would take.”