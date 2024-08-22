4G project boosted connectivity in rural and island communities, report finds

Support truly

A £28.75 million project to install 55 4G phone masts in rural or island communities has improved connectivity, a report has found.

The Scottish Government’s 4G infill project benefited around 2,200 homes and businesses, granting them faster internet connections.

Consultants Stantec carried out an evaluation of the S4GI programme, which was designed to reduce the digital divide between rural and urban communities.

Its report said: “Overall, the research suggests that the S4GI programme has helped to reduce the digital divide and deliver this objective.

“However, while on the whole connectivity has improved, some people/businesses continue to experience difficulties in part due to topography and/or weather, and it is evident that S4GI had at the time the research was carried out not been able to deliver/facilitate the same level of consumer choice in terms of the number of operators as that of more populated locations with the result that there remains a level of inequality.

“It is noted though that since the research was carried out, customer choice has improved.”

Employment and investment minister Tom Arthur said: “S4GI is an excellent example of strategic investment delivering multiple benefits.

“This is about creating opportunities for businesses, improving daily life and ensuring no-one – even the hardest to reach – is left behind in the digital era.

“The availability of 4G services has proven to be transformational for residents and businesses in these 55 areas included as part of the programme, and we are sharing the lessons learned through months of complex build and collaboration with the UK Government so that they may benefit the ongoing rollout of the shared rural network programme.”