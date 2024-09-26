First Minister hosts reception to honour Scottish Olympians and Paralympians

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Scotland’s First Minister has said he is “so proud” of the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as he hosted a reception celebrating their achievements in this summer’s Games.

At the event held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, John Swinney praised the performances of all Scottish athletes who took part while representing Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

In all 56 Scottish athletes participated individually or in team competitions during the two Games, winning 14 gold medals, 12 silver medals and seven bronze medals.

I am so proud of all our athletes who competed on the world sporting stage during this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris First Minister John Swinney

More women than men from Scotland competed, and several Scots achieved world, Scottish, or British records in their events.

Medical staff, coaches and senior sports officials were also invited to the reception in recognition of the support they provided to Scotland’s athletes.

The First Minister said: “I am so proud of all our athletes who competed on the world sporting stage during this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

“I know that for each of them it would have been the culmination of hours of training, setbacks and sacrifices, so they should know their achievements enhanced the reputation of Scottish sport and will inspire future generations of Scottish athletes.

“We should also take a moment to recognise the coaching staff, medical professionals, and officials behind the scenes who, in many different ways, prepared the Scots in Team GB and ParalympicsGB for success.

“As we leave the summer behind, many of our athletes will turn their attention to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“I can assure them the Scottish Government will play its part by working with our partners to ensure that Scotland’s athletes continue to receive the best support.”