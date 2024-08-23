Scottish Tory leadership candidates to take part in first hustings

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The three candidates in the Scottish Conservative leadership election are set to take part in their first hustings event.

MSPs Russell Findlay, Meghan Gallacher and Murdo Fraser will face questions from Tory members during the event in Renfrew on Saturday.

There will be eight hustings around Scotland, with one taking place online, in the coming weeks.

Current leader Douglas Ross announced his intention to step down from the role during the General Election campaign.

Nominations for the leadership race have now closed and ballots will be sent to members on September 4, with the winner being announced on September 27.