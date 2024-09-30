King warns of climate change dangers as he marks 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The King has warned of the dangers of climate change as he marked the “important” 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

Charles addressed the chamber during a visit to Holyrood with the Queen on Saturday, saying the parliament can “touch and improve the lives of so many individuals”.

He also mentioned that Scotland has a “uniquely special place” in the hearts of his family, saying Queen Elizabeth II “treasured the time spent at Balmoral”.

The King said the opening of the Scottish Parliament 25 years ago was “a turning point” and that Saturday’s anniversary “is an important milestone”.

He went on: “As we look ahead to the next quarter of a century and beyond, there remains much more to be done for Scotland, for the United Kingdom, and equally, in addressing the challenges we all share as inhabitants of a planet whose climate is changing dangerously, and whose biodiversity is being seriously depleted.

“Let this moment therefore be the beginning of the next chapter.

“The achievement of the past and the commitment shown in the present give us the soundest basis for confidence in the future.”

Charles said the parliament has “thrived” and referred to the ceremonial mace, saying it has qualities such as “wisdom, justice, compassion and integrity” engraved on it.

He went on: “We are often told that we live in an era of polarisation and division. If that is so, then it is perhaps even more important, not less, that in the vital areas of representation, of political debate, of policy making and of discourse, these values, together with hope, civility and generosity of spirit, are never far from the heart of even the most difficult of issues.

“It seems to me that such an approach is why this parliament has grown in its experience, in its ability to touch and to improve the lives of so many individuals and communities throughout this great land.”

The King also hailed Scotland’s “natural beauty” and “strength of character”.

He added: “From the central belt to the north Highlands, across the islands, in Ayrshire, in the Borders, the cities, towns and villages, all the coastal communities, who I wonder, could not fail to be moved by this complex Caledonian kaleidoscope?

“Speaking from a personal perspective, Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself.

“My beloved grandmother was proudly Scottish, my late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days.”

Charles and Camilla were met by presiding officer Alison Johnstone and deputy presiding officers Liam McArthur and Annabelle Ewing.

The royal couple then greeted Holyrood’s party leaders – First Minister and head of the SNP John Swinney, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.