Scotland pushes back ban on single-use vapes to match UK

Scotland has pushed back the day it will ban disposable vapes to be in line with the UK Government, it has been announced.

New legislation has been laid at Westminster banning the devices from June 1 next year.

The Scottish Parliament had already passed regulations bringing the ban into force on April 1.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray announced on Thursday his Government will now lay further regulations to amend the date.

“The Scottish Government was the first in the UK to commit to taking action on single-use vapes,” he said.

“We have worked closely across the four nations to ensure a consistent approach to a ban on the sale and supply of single-use vapes so we can provide certainty to businesses and consumers.

“We will lay regulations to amend the current coming into force date from April 1 2025 to June 1 2025 to ensure a common date across the four nations.”

The UK legislation, it appears, will not offer a grace period to businesses, with retailers having to sell their stock of disposable vapes before the deadline.

UK circular economy minister Mary Creagh said single-use vapes are “extremely wasteful and blight our towns and cities”.

Ms Creagh added: “That is why we are banning single-use vapes as we end this nation’s throwaway culture.

“This is the first step on the road to a circular economy, where we use resources for longer, reduce waste, accelerate the path to net-zero and create thousands of jobs across the country.”

UK health minister Andrew Gwynne said: “It’s deeply worrying that a quarter of 11 to 15-year-olds used a vape last year and we know disposables are the product of choice for the majority of kids vaping today.

“Banning disposable vapes will not only protect the environment, but importantly reduce the appeal of vapes to children and keep them out of the hands of vulnerable young people.

“The Government will also introduce the Tobacco and Vapes Bill – the biggest public health intervention in a generation – which will protect young people from becoming hooked on nicotine and pave the way for a smoke-free UK.”