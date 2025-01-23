Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning issued for part of Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rare red weather warning for wind posing a “danger to life” has been issued for part of Scotland on Friday at the peak of Storm Eowyn.

Forecasters warn gusts of up to 100mph could result in flying debris and pose a danger to life, and people are being urged to avoid road travel and stay indoors.

The Met Office red warning runs from 10am to 5pm and covers the central belt including Glasgow and Edinburgh, stretching north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute and south to Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway.

Forecasters said the conditions bring a “risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors”, with “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney called on the public to heed advice to keep safe.

He posted on social media site X: “Now that a rare RED weather warning has been issued, I ask everyone to follow the advice that will be set out. It is vital we all do this to keep safe.”

A red warning for wind has also been issued for Northern Ireland.

The whole of the UK is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place, as it braces for the impact of the fifth named storm of the season.

An amber warning covers the south of Scotland and most of the central belt from 6am on Friday until 9pm.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole of Scotland throughout Friday, and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the country runs from 3am until noon.