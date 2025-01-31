Railway fully reopened across Scotland following Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The railways in Scotland have fully reopened following Storm Eowyn a week ago.

The storm caused significant damage to infrastructure on the rail network, which led to many route closures.

The final route which remained shut, Girvan in South Ayrshire to Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway, reopened overnight into Friday, Network Rail Scotland said.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop praised Network Rail staff for working in “difficult circumstances” to “help get Scotland back on the move”.

Posting on social media site X, Network Rail Scotland said engineers had been dealing with “hundreds” of fallen trees and had been working night and day to clear the routes affected.

The company said: “After 800+ incidents, hundreds of fallen trees and 100 teams working 24/7 to recover Scotland’s Railway after #StormEowyn, we reopened the Girvan-Stranraer line overnight, completing our work.

“Thanks so much for your patience over the last few days.”

Almost 300,000 customers were left without power after the storm swept in on January 24, bringing with it gusts of up to 100mph in some places.

A red “danger to life” weather warning covered the central belt and Dumfries and Galloway, stretching north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute, for most of the daylight hours.

Calum Carmichael, 19, from New Cumnock, East Ayrshire, died in hospital after his car was hit by a falling tree in nearby Mauchline during the storm, but before the red warning began.

All those left without electricity were reconnected by Thursday.

More than 206,000 SP Energy Networks customers across central and southern Scotland were among those affected and around 700 engineers were deployed across the network to carry out repairs, with most re-connected within 24 hours.

SP Energy Networks said the storm caused the worst damage the network has ever seen and repairs had been “complex and challenging”.

Andy Smith, SSEN Distribution’s director of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said: “Eowyn was an exceptional storm which required an exceptional response from us.

“More than 1,000 people have been working hard since the storm first hit to reconnect homes and support customers, while a huge volume of network reconstruction has been done in challenging conditions.”