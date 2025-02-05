Alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland reach 15-year high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland has reached a 15-year high, the latest official figures show.

There were 1,277 deaths from conditions wholly caused by alcohol recorded in 2023, compared to 1,276 the year before, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data reveals.

There were 10,473 alcohol-specific deaths in the UK overall in 2023, a rate of 15.9 per 100,000 – another record high for the country.

Scotland continues to have one of the highest rates of alcohol deaths in the UK along with Northern Ireland – 22.6 per 100,000 people and 18.5 per 100,000 respectively.

David Mais, of the social care and health division of the ONS, said: “Today’s results show 10,473 alcohol-specific deaths were registered in the UK in 2023.

“This is an increase of 4.2% compared to 2022 and continues the upward trend we have seen since 2018.

“However, rates decreased for the first time since 2020 for people aged between 25 and 59 years.”

Laura Mahon, deputy chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said: “These latest alcohol death figures add to an appalling series of announcements over the past few years, which have been worsening since the Covid-19 pandemic, demonstrating that Scotland and the rest of the UK is firmly in the grip of an alcohol health emergency.

“The truth is that a majority of these deaths, mostly caused by liver disease, come as a result of people drinking heavily over the course of many years – with one in five Scots drinking at a level which could be harmful to their health, including increasing their risk of liver disease and cancer.

“Unfortunately, the Covid pandemic exacerbated drinking patterns and we saw those who were already drinking heavily increase their consumption.

“Alcohol remains at the centre of cultural and social life in Scotland, a position which the alcohol industry works hard to maintain by spending huge amounts of money on advertising and sponsorship to normalise drinking and influence our consumption habits.

“The industry seeks to keep people in the dark about the health harms of alcohol by failing to provide us with the clear information we need to be able to make informed choices about our health.

“But we don’t have to go on accepting the status quo. The Scottish and UK governments have the power to legislate to shield the public, especially children, young people and other vulnerable groups from corporate influence by restricting advertising; empower people to make informed decisions on their health by forcing the industry to provide us with clear health information on alcohol products; and challenge the central position of alcohol in our lives by reducing its availability.

“For those experiencing the most serious alcohol problems, we need to see greater and faster access to the treatment and support they need.

“That’s why we’ve been joining partners again recently in calling for the Scottish Government to bring forward a comprehensive and credible plan that will genuinely tackle Scotland’s ongoing alcohol emergency.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We remain focused on reducing alcohol-related harm and deaths.

“We continue to treat it as an equal priority with drugs and are working to ensure that people with problematic alcohol use receive the same quality of care and support.

“We have maintained a record £112 million to Alcohol and Drug Partnerships for a wide range of measures – including alcohol treatment services.

“A Public Health Scotland (PHS) evaluation, commended by internationally-renowned public health experts, estimated that our MUP policy has saved hundreds of lives.

“We increased the minimum price per unit of alcohol five months ago, as we seek to increase the positive effects of the policy and to take account of inflation.

“In addition, PHS has been commissioned to review the evidence for different options that are available to the Scottish Government under devolved powers to address alcohol marketing.

“This will ensure our work is evidence-based and deliver clear public health outcomes.”