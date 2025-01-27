The Falkirk Knight: Scot braves Storm Eowyn in full armour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A taxi driver who braved Storm Eowyn in a suit of armour to help locals in Falkirk has said the viral reaction makes him “proud to be Scottish”.

Despite winds of up to 100mph, the storm which lashed parts of the UK over the weekend was seemingly no match for Callum Maclean.

The 36-year-old started walking around town as his alter ego the Falkirk Knight about two years ago as he had the kit after previously competing for Scotland in armoured fighting.

However, over the weekend his gallantry went viral as he decided to provide support and light relief by donning his heavy chainmail, plate armour and helmet to aid pedestrians struggling in the high winds.

“I just wanted to challenge the storm,” he told the PA news agency.

“I was standing in the full-blown storm while people were getting blown past me and I was trying to help get them up the hill because I could walk through it.

“I wanted to make a couple of people smile, but I made thousands of people smile.”

Numerous people posted pictures and videos of Mr Maclean in the storm over the weekend, garnering thousands of views.

Comments from Facebook users on the posts include “storm zero, Scotland one” and “the knight’s not braving the storm, the storm’s braving the knight”.

I've got about 10,000 messages calling me a legend Callum Maclean

Before the storm Mr Maclean kept his face covered by his helmet when venturing out in his metal garb, but he has decided to reveal his identity now he has enjoyed viral stardom.

“Nobody knew it was me until I went out in the storm with it and then everybody clocked on it was me and it went viral from there,” he said.

“It’s really just purely for fun and it gave everyone a wee giggle and a smile.”

One of the most popular videos of Mr Maclean’s alter ego shows him singing Flower of Scotland beside the national flag.

“I’ve got about 10,000 messages calling me a legend,” he said.

“My phone’s been going mental and I think my Facebook was having a heart attack.

“I’m taken aback by how viral it went – I just feel so proud to be Scottish.”

Mr Maclean said the younger members of his family, including his son and one of his nephews, have particularly enjoyed seeing the knight in action.

“They think it’s the best thing since sliced bread,” he said.

He hopes to use his viral success to give back to the Falkirk community, setting up a GoFundMe to fund repairs after the storm tore down trees, collapsed roofs, damaged parts of Victoria Park and left many in the area without power.

“I’m a taxi driver and people get in my taxi and … everybody’s talking about how much damage has been done and because the Falkirk Knight went viral, I didn’t feel like I could morally not try and do something,” he said.

Mr Maclean’s GoFundMe can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-falkirk-knight-help-others