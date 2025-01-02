Co-op to open dozens of new stores in 2025
Scores of existing stores will also be refurbished, the company has announced.
The Co-op is planning to open 75 new stores across the UK this year and refurbish scores of existing sites, the company has announced.
The new stores will be both Co-op and franchise-run, building on an increase in franchises in 2024, including on more university campus sites, a first Co-op in a hospital as well as on petrol forecourts.
Matt Hood, Co-op’s managing director, said: “We want everyone to have easy and convenient access to a Co-op store, wherever they live, and this year we are completely focused on achieving that through an ambitious and exciting new stores strategy.
“Not only are we a membership organisation owned by our six million members, we are experts in convenience shopping, where we combine great quality products, value and deals and ethical retailing with quick online delivery services, community participation and additional customer services.”
The first new Co-op stores to open in early 2025 will be in Salford and Newcastle Upon Tyne.
The Co-op also announced plans to install up to 76,000 solar panels on up to 700 of its sites over the next three years.