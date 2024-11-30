Santa paws: Dozens of dogs don Christmas jumpers for festive parade
The get-together was organised to raise funds for two dog rescue charities.
More than a hundred dogs dressed in Christmas jumpers joined a festive parade in central London in support of rescue charities.
An estimated 130 pets made their way from St James’s Park, down the Mall towards Buckingham Palace with their owners on Saturday morning.
The event was organised by Rescue Dogs Of London And Friends to raise funds for Hungary Hearts Dog Rescue and ZEM Rescues, which rehome dogs from overseas.
Prizes for the best-dressed pets were awarded in Green Park, next to the Palace.
Those vying for the title included four-legged Santas, puppy elves and a French bulldog dressed in a festively fashionable red beret and pink jacket adorned with red bows.
A Christmas jumper parade for corgis will be held in London on December 7 and a Christmas Hyde Park sausage dog walk on December 15 will see dachshund join the festivities.